June 12, 1941 - August 26, 2019 Kent R. Jaeger passed away at home Monday, August 26 at the age of 78 surrounded by family. Kent was born in Idaho Falls, ID, on June 12, 1941, the son of Wilma Marie (née Meppen) and Melvin Joe Jaeger. Kent graduated from Idaho Falls HS in 1960. He married Patricia Derby on November 17, 1961, moving to California in 1962. They had two beautiful children, Trent and Kristen. He and Pat divorced in 1981. Kent met Celeste Janet McMullin, and they were married on February 14, 1982. Celeste had two beautiful children, Erin and Michael. Kent worked for the UPS for 22 years, then followed his lifelong dream to become a professional pilot. Based at Van Nuys Airport, he flew VIPs from all over the world, including two presidents, governors, and many well-known entertainment figures, in Learjet, Citation, Hawker, and Gulfstream aircraft from 1984 until retiring in 2005. Kent and Celeste lived in Ventura, CA, until 2006, when they moved to St. George, UT. Kent is survived by his four children, their spouses, seven grandchildren, and sister Judy of Castro Valley, CA, and brother Van of Orem, UT. He was predeceased by his parents, wife Celeste in 2015, sister Jan in 1999, and brother Ron in 2007.
