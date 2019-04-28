January 29, 1965 - April 15, 2019 On Monday, April 15, long time Los Angeles resident Kerry Marsico, passed away at the age of 54. Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Kerry was the son to Patricia and Salvatore Marsico. Kerry held a BA in Studio Music/Jazz Performance from the University of Miami. After college he moved to Los Angeles, where he called home for the last 30 years. He began his career as a professional drummer followed by a 10 year stint in marketing and promotion in the music industry. He rose to the rank of Director of West Coast Promotion and worked for several labels including IRS Records, TVT Records and Moonshine Music.Kerry then reinvented himself as one of the top real estate agents in Downtown L.A. Kerry launched TheDowntownMLS.com, which quickly became a top destination for homebuyers in the Los Angeles area, and established him as an area expert.Kerry has won numerous industry accolades and distinctions, including ranking #1 in sales volume among agents in Downtown Los Angeles. He has also been recognized among the top 1% of producers globally with Coldwell Banker and was a member of the brokerage's prestigious International President's Elite Society.He had a deep love for his dog Sora, his Ducati motorcycle, the Simpsons and traveling the world; especially to Asia. He often devoted his time to teaching drum lessons to underprivileged youth as a volunteer with the non-profit, Hearts of Los Angeles.Kerry loved life and is survived by his niece Cara Marsico and nephew Robert Marsico as well as his half brother James Arndt and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral / memorial service to be held on Monday April 29, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068 Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019