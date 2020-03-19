|
June 20, 1946 - March 14, 2020 Kevin John Fitzpatrick, son of Barbara and Howard Fitzpatrick, passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Ann, and daughter, Lauren, by his side. He had, without complaint, endured ten years of a rare form of thyroid cancer. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Kevin graduated from Loyola High School. He then went on to graduate from Stanford University in 1968 and Loyola Law School in 1971. Kevin's career was spent leading one of L.A.'s oldest and preeminent painting companies, J.P. Carroll. Throughout all these years, the circle of friends that Kevin attracted were in the hundreds. Even many from his grade school days are still some of his best buds. One might ask, "Why so many?" He was a man of few words but had an infinite abundance of care, love and gentility to those who were lucky enough to have called him a friend. Kevin's life was completely true to his moniker of "Carpe Diem!" He was an avid sailor spending cherished weekends in Catalina's Howland's Cove on Radiant, his Cal 40. Everyone knew Kevin was coming into the cove because of the loud music which always followed him. Carpe Diem! Kevin was a passionate audiophile. From the time he was a teenager, he had the best quality sounds and tunes for his buddies to enjoy. When he and Ann traveled, there was always a separate bag for speakers and a CD player, making sure they arrived in style. Carpe Diem! Kevin was always smitten with high performance automobiles. From his first Porsche to one of his last deposits on a Tesla, he was true "gearhead." Carpe Diem! Kevin's love and highly developed palate for wine is legendary. With wine in a brown bag, he joined his other band of oenephiles for many a long lunch. From the first taste, he could name the varietal, region, producer and year. Carpe Diem! Kevin was the "go to" guide for the coolest new restaurants anywhere in the world. A gourmandizer in full flower! He loved to eat, drink and be merry. Carpe Diem! Kevin was the ultimate techie and the oldest token millennial. He always was the first to have the newest and the best gadget, whether it was a watch, phone or audio equipment. Carpe Diem! Best of all, he gave his complete love and devotion to his wife, Ann, with 26 years of marriage and 30 years of fun! Kevin is also survived by his two daughters, Lauren Martin, and Alex Nudell Isham, two grandchildren, Luna and Felix Martin and sons-in-law, Gonzalo Martin Basteiro and Justin Isham. Kevin is also survived by his five siblings, Mike Fitzpatrick, Maureen Dawn, Patti Black, Sheila Christner and Erin Sullivan. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date due to precautions needed at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to the Tower Cancer Research Foundation in memory of Kevin Fitzpatrick at https://www.towercancer.org/donate-page/. If you would prefer to mail a check, please make a check payable to:Tower Cancer Research Foundation, in memory of Kevin Fitzpatrick, and send it to: 8767 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 401 Beverly Hills, CA 90211 One of this world's greatest of cognoscentes…We salute you and hope to learn how to live life more like you, Kevin. Carpe Diem!
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020