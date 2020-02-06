|
November 12, 1950 - February 1, 2020 On Saturday, February 1, 2020, Kevin Burke, loving husband of Peggy Burke, passed away at age 69. Born November 12th, 1950 in Gardena, CA, one of four children to Geoffrey and Gladys Burke. Kevin grew up in Gardena attended Gardena High School, Harbor Jr. College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in theater arts from San Diego State University. He spent 10+ years in the restaurant industry and was assistant food and beverage manager at the Westwood Marquis. He also worked for 25+ years in sales for Waste Management before retiring in 2012. Since his retirement he had been pursuing his dream to return to acting, doing workshops which he enjoyed immensely as well as making many new wonderful friends. Kevin was an actor, musician and writer. He was known for his humor and infectious smile. He was romantic, compassionate and also exasperatingly stubborn. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister Rose Erin Hitchener. He is survived by his wife Peggy, daughter Erin Burke of London, UK, stepdaughter Deanna, son-in-law Luis Jimenez, as well as grandchildren Miranda and Robert of Rancho Cucamonga. Also survived by siblings Geoffrey Burke and wife Diane of Tempe, AZ, Robert Burke and wife Susanne of Brentwood, CA, as well as brother-in-law Kenneth Hitchener and nieces, nephews, cousins and treasured dear friends. Kevin was a resident of Valencia, CA, since 2003, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Arrangements by Eternal Valley Mortuary, Newhall, CA. Memorial services pending.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020