Surrounded by his loving family, Ki Hyung Pai, 90, devoted son and brother, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 at his home. His wife of 61 years, Yunok, was by his side. He is survived by his wife, children Edward (Lisa), Richard (Susan), and Kathleen VanderVen (Todd), grandchildren Grace, Jacqueline, William, Camille-Marie, Rachel and Tristan, brother Gregory, sister Sunny, and many nieces and nephews. Born November 18, 1928 in Kimhae, Korea, he immigrated to the U.S., via Hawaii, in 1955. Dad raised our family in Gardena and lived the rest of his life there. His life is best summed up by 1 Corinthians 13. Dad was kind and he did not envy. He was a gentle man who always thought of others before himself. He believed in Right and Wrong and was protecting, trusting, and hoping. Dad never shied away from difficulty and always brought out the best in us. Our father was a man of great faith, hope, and love, but the greatest of these was his love. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 27, 11 am at the Korean Church of Southwest L.A. Please no flowers. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 25, 2019