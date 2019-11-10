Home

Kikuye Okano Obituary
July 12, 1918 - November 6, 2019 Kikuye Okano, 101-year-old, Los Angeles, California-born resident of Los Angeles,peacefully passed away on November 6, 2019. Kay is predeceased by her beloved husbandKameichi. Kay is survived by her son, Ernest (Patsy) Okano; daughters, Michiyo, FlorenceOkano; granddaughter, Marisa Okano; Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other lovingrelatives.Funeral service will be held on Saturday November 16th at 3:30 P.M. at the FUKUI Mortuary"Chapel in the Garden". 707 East Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 10, 2019
