Kim R. Shirley
June 29, 1942 - October 24, 2020 Kim R. Shirley of Laguna Woods, CA passed away on Oct. 24, 2020 at home after battling over 25 years of prostate cancer which spread to his bones. Kim was born in Altadena, CA to LeClaire McIntire Shirley and Grady H. Shirley. Growing up mostly in Glendora, CA he had fond childhood stories of living in Grants Pass, OR and in Big Bear Lake.He was in the first graduating class from Glendora HS in 1960 where he played football. He continued his education of enrolling at UCLA majoring in economics; graduating in 1965. He was an active member in the Phi Psi fraternity and served as President in 1964. He also played rugby in his senior year. He enlisted in the USAF in 1968, completing pilot training at Enid AFB, OK. He was then deployed to Naha AFB, Okinawas flying C130 aircraft missions into Vietnam from 1969-1971. He was honorably discharged of active duty in 1973 from Langley AFB, VA.Returning to So. CA, he entered the industrial real estate business with Penta Pacific Properties and later forming the partnership of Crookall Shirley & Co. Kim always enjoyed the process of "negotiating a deal" and mentoring others new to the business. His passion for designing office & industrial buildings carried over into building and remodeling several family residences.Kim was a devoted husband to his wife, Diann, of 51 years and was a great father to his son, Brett and daughter, April Daems. Family was a priority with Kim and being able to have dinners, vacations and be at his grandchildren's sports events gave him happiness. His list of many likes were: UCLA football, rugby, cooking, making & eating cookies, golf, scuba, sailing, snow skiing, fishing, dove hunting, reading, practice naps and turning off his cell phone. In the past few years he had checked off things on his bucket list such as heli-skiing in the Canadian Rockies, a month long African safari, scuba diving in Tahiti, Alaskan & Eurpoeans cruises and extensive trips to France, Italy & Sicily.He is survived by his wife, Diann, son Brett (Britta), daughter April Daems (Mike), brother Ron (Glendora), sister Jan Willahan (Mapleton, OR), grandchildren Jake & Natalie Shirley and Tyler & Piper Daems, and many other loved extended family members and dear friends.There will be not services at this time due to COVID situation but a celebration of life party will be held TBD next year. Condolence messages can be made through www.TridentSociety.com.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
