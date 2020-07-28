Kimiko Yamato

Kimiko "Kimi" Yamato, 76, longtime resident of Monterey Park, passed away on July 21, 2020.She was predeceased by her husband, Steven Yamato, and parents, Masayuki and Shizuko Okumura. She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Stacy (Tom) Jasmin; sister, Masako (Paul) Linder; nephew, Matthew (Jannet) Linder; grandnephews, Andrew and Thomas Linder; also survived by beloved extended family members, friends, and relatives.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her funeral and burial services will be private. www.fukuimortuary.com
