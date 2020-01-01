|
February 26, 1947 - December 16, 2019 Kirk Sinclair Elliott passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019, after a 10-year struggle with his health. He is survived by his daughters, Lesley Elliott and Meaghan Guttmann (Adam), and grandsons Christian and James Dylan, sisters Christine Elliott-Armstrong (Andrew), and Kimberly Storstad (David), and niece Barbara Savoy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Collins Elliott and Beverley Sinclair Elliott and his wife Martha Higgin Elliott. Kirk was born on February 26, 1947, in Los Angeles, CA. He spent his idyllic childhood days on Peach Avenue in Van Nuys and attended Birmingham High School. Kirk excelled on the high school swim team, which eventually lead to his lifelong love of the water. Upon graduation from high school, the Elliott family moved to Newport Beach for the family's real estate development endeavors, which brought Kirk closer to the ocean. Upon acceptance to the University of Southern California, Kirk joined the sailing team. Kirk pledged Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and made lifelong amazing friends, both on and off the water. Kirk was a frequent patron of the original 901 Club, of which Kirk reminisced about all of his life. Following his graduation, Kirk embraced his love of the sea – finding himself on many Transpac and International races over a few decades. After his wanderlust tour of the world, Kirk started his career in project management, real estate development, and general contracting in the Orange County area. Kirk later formed the Elliott Corporation with his father. Together, they went on to many professional successes in and outside of the Orange County area. Over the years, Kirk enjoyed memories of both boating and sailing, life with "Party Marty," his "girls" (Lesley and Meaghan), vacations at the Mauna Kea, Hawaii, Sun Valley, Idaho, Lake Mead, Nevada, and endless weekends in Moonstone, California, and Palm Desert, California. Kirk excelled at flying, skiing, and had an endless passion for USC football and being part of the Trojan family. Kirk's love for the sea and his passion for golf are bookended by his membership at Newport Harbor Yacht Club and being past president at Big Canyon Country Club. He was a true best friend to everyone. With a steady wind at his back, Kirk is now sailing into the sunset with Marty, with salted rim margarita in hand, listening to Jimmy Buffett songs. Our most gracious thanks to his caregiver, and our dear friend, author Thomas Rupp, who was an extraordinary companion to him and the family for the last 9 years. There will be a memorial send off on January 24, 2020 at the Newport Harbor Yacht Club from 2-5pm and ashes at sea beginning around 9am on the same day out of the Newport Beach jetty. Come one come all.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020