|
|
Dr. Kit Neacy, DDS, retired periodontist and former chair of the California Board of Dental Examiners, died Sunday (02-02-2020)of pulmonary fibrosis at her Los Angeles home. She was 76. Born in Milwaukee Oct. 22, 1943, she moved with her parents, Dr. Clem and Alice Neacy, to Palos Verdes when she was 10 years old. She later graduated from USC in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene, and from the USC School of Dentistry in 1973. She completed the UCLA periodontics residency program.Dr. Neacy operated her periodontal practice in West Covina for 30 years and later worked as an auditor for several dental insurance companies.Her love of adventure took her to all seven continents traveling with dear friends, and her loyalty to USC football sent her to countless games in the Coliseum and other states over the years following the Trojans. She also was a Dodger fan and shared season tickets with a group of friends.Her love of horses began when her maternal grandfather in Montana put her on a Shetland pony when she was 6. She worked to become an accomplished equestrian, winning trophies showing her horses and later playing championship polo at polo clubs in Thermal, where she attracted yet more friends. Dr. Neacy was a believer in philanthropy. She traveled as a volunteer dentist to Central American countries to work in emergency clinics, sailed on the USS Mercy in response to natural disasters in the Pacific and served as an occasional mentor for troubled youth on western Colorado raft trips.She is survived by close cousins Dr. Charles Neumann of El Cerrito, Calif., and Ellen Miller of Grand Junction, Colo. Her remains will be inurned in a family plot in Butte, Mont.Her quick wit, generous heart and good cheer evoke her favorite sportscaster, Vin Scully, who said, ``Don't be sad that it's over, smile because it happened.'
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 9, 2020