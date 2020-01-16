Home

Kiyoko Shimabukuro, 101-year-old Hawaii-born, reared in Okinawa resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully at home in the company of family, on December 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Matsusho Shimabukuro. She is survived by her children: Nancy (Jim) Usui, Fred (Kyoung Yu) Shima, Iris (Timmy) Osumi, Linda (Randall Tsuno) Shima-Tsuno, Sallie (Sherman, Jr., deceased) Smith, and Tom (Barbara Kallir) Shima; brothers Merv (Sue) and Warren (Helen) Miyashiro; sister, Myrtle Oganeku; sisters-in-law, Gladys Moromisato, Sueko Miyashiro, and Minako Nishihira. She was also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and predeceased by her siblings Mitsue Miyashiro, Daisy Teruya, Nellie Nishihira, Sister M. Petra Miyashiro, Lorraine Moromisato and Clarence Miyashiro. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25th 2020, at 2:00PM at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St., Los Angeles, CA. The family requests no flowers. http://www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
