More Obituaries for Kiyono Noriyuki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kiyono Lillian Noriyuki

Kiyono Lillian Noriyuki Obituary
(90) passed away on November 16, 2019 in Torrance, CA. She is survived by her sons, David and Dale (Gail) Noriyuki; grandchildren, Casey, Nicole, Darin and Dustin Noriyuki; sisters, Amy Noriyuki and Mabel Shibata; siblings-in-law, Keish Noriyuki, Hideko Noriyuki and Yas Hoshiko; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00AM at Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
