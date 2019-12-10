|
|
(90) passed away on November 16, 2019 in Torrance, CA. She is survived by her sons, David and Dale (Gail) Noriyuki; grandchildren, Casey, Nicole, Darin and Dustin Noriyuki; sisters, Amy Noriyuki and Mabel Shibata; siblings-in-law, Keish Noriyuki, Hideko Noriyuki and Yas Hoshiko; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00AM at Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019