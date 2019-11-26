|
June 24, 1924 - November 21, 2019 Resident of Huntington Beach. Kiyo passed away peacefully at the age of 95. He was born in Fresno. During WWII he served in the Army's 740th Tank Battalion in Europe. He worked for 25 years at McDonnell Douglas. He enjoyed attending family events, travel, and he continued his regimen of lifting weights and working out daily until the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his parents Goichi and Fude Arata and siblings Eva Nakamura, Fusaye Nakamoto, Masaye Nagatani, Takeko Nakashima, and Joe Arata. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Interment is private. For anyone interested in making a charitable contribution in Kiyo's memory, the family requests that donations can be made to the Japanese American National Museum (JANM) in Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019