(63) passed away on February 3, 2020 in Mission Viejo, CA. He is survived by his wife, Misao Nakatani; children, Mina and Koji Nakatani; siblings, Osamu, Susumu (Mayumi), Tooru Yakura, Noriko (Toshiaki) Kawashima and Junko (Yoshio) Saito; mother-in-law, Midori Nakatani; sister-in-law, Hitomi (Darrell) Smith; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00AM at Zenshuji Soto Mission, 123 S. Hewitt St., Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 6, 2020