Kiyoye "Nancy" Masai went home to Heaven on February 17, 2019. She was born in Gardena. Nancy spent 5 years at Gila AZ internment camp during WWII. Kiyoye returned to Gardena where she began work. Nancy married Harry Masai and they had six sons. She spent her years gardening, traveling and caring for her pets. Nancy is survived by sons Dennis and wife Yukiko, Dean and wife Laverne, Bruce and wife Mona, Marshall and wife Cami, Norman and wife Amy Kishaba, Daniel and wife Estrella; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, on Saturday, March 2 from 9 am to 1 pm, with processional to the burial site at 2 pm. Memorial service will be held at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St., Gardena, CA, on Friday, March 22 at 10 am.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019