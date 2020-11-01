Passed away on October 20, 2020, at the age of 83 in Long Beach, California. He was born on 04/11/1937 in Los Angeles, California, to Misao Sunahara Shinsako and Sadao Shinsako. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Shinsako Nakamura, nephew David K. Nakamura, nieces Judy Nakamura and Lisa Nakamura, and cousin Suzy Sunahara-Walker. He was born in Los Angeles and was interned with his family in the Granada Relocation Center in Colorado, also known as Camp Amache, from 1942-1946. Koji was a talented artist and draftsman and worked at McDonnell Douglas where he won awards for his meticulous charts and diagrams. He was a deeply generous and compassionate person who had a natural affinity for animals, children, and people who were down on their luck. His funeral service has been postponed because of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the following charities: the American Indian College Fund, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the Donkey Rescue Fund. www.FukuiMortuary.com
