February 25, 1931 - July 11, 2020 On Saturday July 11, 2020, Kou Mochizuki, loving wife, devoted mother, and doting grandmother passed away at the age of 89. Kou was born on February 25, 1931 in Idaho Falls to Toyozo and Chika Hasegawa. Along with her siblings, she worked on their family's potato farm in Idaho through her teenage years. After moving to Utah, she met her husband Minoru. They were married for 49 years and raised three children together in Los Angeles California. She was employed as a Teacher's Aide, stenographer and later a legal secretary. When she was not working her hobbies included reading, crocheting, golf and tai chi. She enjoyed traveling in her retirement with family and friends. Her family and friends will miss her cheerful smile and charming disposition. Kou was the fourth child of seven. She was preceded by husband Minoru, siblings Hideo, Hiroshi, and Setsuko. She has three surviving siblings Taeko, Yoshinobu and Keiko. Kou had three children Dennis (Wendy), Debbie (Kent) and Davis (Lori), four grandchildren Dylan, Ali (Dennis and Wendy), Spencer, Leigh (Debbie and Kent).A private family celebration of her life was held on Friday, September 25th at Green Hills Memorial Park.


Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
