September 19, 1950 - May 7, 2020 Dr. Kuang-Tsan (Kenneth) Chiang, 69, of Agoura Hills, California and Helotes, Texas, passed away on May 7. His funeral was held on May 13. Kuang-Tsan Chiang was born in Taichung City, Taiwan to Chun-Lin Chiang and Mein-Che Hu on September 19, 1950. He grew up with his younger sister Won-Yen, and younger brothers Kuang-Wei (née Kuang-Lan) and Kuang-Huang. He went to Taichung First High School, and then Hsinchu Senior High School, graduating as valedictorian in 1968. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in physics from National Tsing Hua University. He was a Second Lieutenant in the army, serving in Taidung, before he left in 1974 for the United States. In 1980, he earned a doctorate from the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Pittsburgh. He worked as a materials science engineer specializing in powder metallurgy and physical vapor deposition for RCA, Lockheed, Rockwell International (Rocketdyne Division) that became Boeing Rocketdyne, and Aerojet. In 2003, he started working as a Senior Research Scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas. He earned a master of science in the management of technology from the University of Texas, San Antonio. In his retirement, he taught physics at Northwest Vista College. He was a great colleague and an encouraging friend. He enjoyed keeping up with the news, traveling, and singing tenor in choir, especially Handel's Messiah at Christmas time. He was a member of the American Society of Metals (ASM International), The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society, and the American Vacuum Society. He made outstanding contributions to these fields through his detailed research. In 2011, he was recognized by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics as an Associate Fellow. He was one of the first people from National Tsing Hua University or from Taiwan to achieve this honor. He received many patents for his inventions over the course of his career. He invented a high-performance, diamond-like carbon coating that made it possible for corrosion sensors to be used at high temperatures. Many sensors made with this coating are now used in the piping systems of the oil and gas industries and in the compressor chambers of gas turbines in power plants.Dr. Kuang-Tsan K. Chiang is survived by his wife Katy Ho of Agoura Hills, daughters Christina (Ya-Mei) and Jamie (Ya-Ting), youngest brother Kuang-Huang (Kevin) Chiang, and mother Mein-Che Hu.



