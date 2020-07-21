1/
Kuniko Alice Nakao
1921 - 2020
November 3, 1921 - July 15, 2020 Kuniko Alice Nakao, 98-years old, passed away on July 15, 2020.Kuni was the youngest of nine children of Japanese immigrants. Married for 59 years to Kunihiro (Pete) Nakao who passed away in 2002. Kuni is survived by six children, Alan Nakao, Karen (Richard) Nanaumi, Connie (Steven) Hirano, Sandi Yamato, Robert (Marjorie) Nakao, Perry Nakao; sister to Aya Mitsui; ten grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Burial will be private. Donations can be made to Best Friends Animal Society (https://secure.bestfriends.org/page/contribute/memory)

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
