December 11, 1921 - August 23, 2020 Born Mill Creek, West Virginia to Walter and Grace Louk; her humble beginnings were the foundation of a compassionate and fruitful life. She earned her Master of Divinity at Emory University and was commissioned Deaconess of the Methodist Oklahoma Indian Mission serving children, youth and women in ministry. She married Pressley Ware and they moved to Los Angeles in 1953 and were active leaders at First Methodist Church of WLA. Virginia later worked in Early Childhood Education and at Mar Vista Elementary.Virginia's secret for long life: coffee, cookies and chocolate. Right now she's dressed in pink with her nails freshly polished enjoying all three with friends.She is survived by her daughter, Suanne Ware-Diaz (Luis) of Los Angeles, her son Edmund (Stephanie) of Oklahoma, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Interment Huttonsville, WV. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to "Meals on Wheels of West Los Angeles" and "OPICA."



