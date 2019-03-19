Resources More Obituaries for Laird Stabler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Laird Alexander Stabler

Obituary Condolences Flowers August 20, 1929 - February 9, 2019 Laird Alexander Stabler, 89, of Hermosa Beach, CA. Laird was born August 20th, 1929 in Santa Monica. He was raised in Mar Vista and Venice while getting an early introduction to cars and racing because of the family business. His grandfather was the Dean of Pharmacy at USC and went on to found Sta-Lube, Inc. in Compton. Laird's father Dwight Stabler handed the reins to Laird and his deceased brother Bill Stabler in the late 1950's. They managed and grew the business for 40 years until selling it in 1998.Laird and Bill began surfing in Santa Monica during the 1940's and then both played football and graduated from the University of California Santa Barbara in 1951. During this time they used to surf Rincon Point during school and Malibu during their summer vacations, hoping that friends would show up to share the empty waves with them! Laird joined the Coast Guard in 1951, eventually commanding a ship while based in Ft. Bragg. He spent 20 years there as a reservist, reaching the rank of Lieutenant Commander before retiring in 1965. In 1949 Laird met Eloise Butler of Pasadena and they were married in 1952. In 1955 they raced a sailboat to Hanalei with Teddy Kennedy and others as part of the crew. Their first child Lael was born in 1954 and son Peter in 1957.Laird and Eloise moved to Hermosa Beach in 1953 and built a house on The Strand in 1960. They raised their family on the beach while living the classic Southern Californian lifestyle of surfing and skiing. Laird was one of the original members of the San Onofre Surfing Club and the family spent most weekends on that beach near San Clemente. He was active in local politics and served for many years on the Hermosa Beach Planning Commission. During the 1960's he also became an original member of the Wilderness Fly Fishers in Santa Monica and grew to love the sport, spending more and more time on California lakes and creeks, while also taking summer fly fishing trips to Montana. After a divorce in 1974 Laird moved to Newport Beach, where his children and their friends continued to enjoy the beach and surfing with him. In 1977 he married Patricia Barber and they had a son, Laird Stabler Jr., in 1983. After retiring in 1998 they moved to Ennis, Montana while spending winters in La Quinta, eventually moving full time to Montana. They became a part of the local community and Laird formed many close relationships during his final decades in Montana. He will be remembered by all at the family home there on June 30th. Laird, who touched many people and who has left a great many friends remembering him, will be missed forever by Tricia, his 3 children Lael (Jerry), Peter (Daphne), and Laird Jr. (Beth), as well as his 6 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made in LairdStabler's name to these non-profits protecting either of his favorite places:The Surfrider Foundation https://www.surfrider.org/support-surfriderMontana Environmental Information Centerhttp://meic.org/donate-now Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries