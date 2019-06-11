March 5, 1930 - May 28, 2019 Lale E. Valencia passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019. She was born on March 5, 1930 in Cagayan De Oro, Philippines. She immigrated to the United States in May 1971 with her family. She worked as an apartment manager and nurse's aide for over 40 years. Her family and friends will miss her kindness, generosity and her great sense of humor. During her spare time, she loved to cook for her family and friends. Lale is survived by her three children: Vanmilton Valencia, Astrid Hodgson and Linus Valencia. She is also survived by her two grandchildren: Nathan Hodgson and Jason Hodgson. She will be buried in Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City with her beloved husband Feliciano P. Valencia on Friday, June 14, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at a private residence for family and friends on Saturday, July 15, 2019. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 11 to June 15, 2019