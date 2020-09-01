1/
Lance A. Jackson
Lance Alan Jackson was 60 years young when he died last week from leukemia complications, just 12 days after daughter Shea and son-in-law Joe had grandson Cole, and 7 days before son Lonnie III and daughter-in-law Lissa had granddaughter Isabella. In addition to his children and grandchildren, Lance is survived by his mother and stepfather, Joan and Louis; his sister and brother-in-law, Lia and Jim; the mother of his children Karen; nieces and nephews Tasia, Maya, Jayla, Kyle, Jenna, Bryce, and Armon; and his band of brothers-from-other-mothers, Rich, Steve, Wayne, Jeff, and Larry. A devout Christian, Lance prayed until the end. He will be very dearly missed. Services at Inglewood Park Cemetery, 10am PST Sept 3rd. Ask here for virtual viewing info: https://bit.ly/3hG4HM2

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

