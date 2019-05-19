1942 - 2019 Lance was raised in Cheviot Hills, CA with his sister Linda. He was a fixture in the Downtown Los Angeles textile industry as co-owner of Kluger Company, which he ran side-by-side with his father, Ben, for many years until they sold the business in 1992. He remained extremely active in the Downtown real estate scene, managing the properties he had developed over the years and as a member of the Downtown Property Owners Association. He was an astute businessman and negotiator and will be remembered fondly by his colleagues.Among Lance's greatest joys was boating and fishing. From the time he was a little boy, he spent all of his leisure time on the water. He ventured on his boat "Karana" to Mexico, the Pacific Northwest, Canada and Catalina. He loved to be with his friends and his family and share these adventures with them. He was extremely active and his charisma and "larger-than-life" personality were infectious. He leaves behind his loving wife, Adriana Kluger, his daughters Karen Gelinas and her husband Paul and Jana Luirette and her husband Scott, and three beautiful grandchildren, Miles, Gracie and Jack. Should you wish to make a donation in Lance's memory, please donate to Hoag Memorial Hospital – Movement Disorders and Neurosciences Research or City of Hope – Acute Myeloid Leukemia Research. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 19, 2019