June 12, 1941 - October 17, 2020 Larry Bloomer of Cheviot Hills, California, passed away peacefully at home on October 17, 2020 after a bout with pancreatic cancer.Larry was the son of Helen and Kermit Bloomer and was born in Fresno, California. When Larry was a child, his family mined for precious metals in Amboy in the California desert for the war effort. His family owned two restaurants in Big Bear, California, where Larry, at age 7, learned to be the avid snow skier that he was.Larry graduated from Hamilton High School in 1959. At "Hami" he met the love of his life, Diane Nagel who became his wife on July 17, 1965. Larry and Diane dated in high school and college and still have the 1957 Chevy from those days.Larry attended Cal State Northridge majoring in marketing and was in the Sigma Pi Fraternity which later became Sigma Chi. Upon graduation, Larry immediately went to work for Xerox Corporation, in downtown Los Angeles, where he had a successful sales and management career. Larry left Xerox in 1974 to join Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate specializing in retail properties. Coldwell Banker became CBRE; and after 25 years, Larry left to work at Westmac Commercial Brokerage in West Los Angeles for several years. He then formed R.E. Development Group and managed his own properties.Larry loved life, which included sailing locally, then in Greece, Australia, and Tahiti. He had a great love of cars acquiring his first Ferrari in 1966. A member of the Ferrari Owners Club, Larry served twice as its President. He later obtained his racing license for SCCA and became part of a racing team. He also coached racing at local tracks. Larry was a founding member of the Checkered Flag 200, a support group for the Petersen Automotive Museum, and served on its Board of Directors for 19 years. He and Diane collected some great cars as they loved to go on rallies with their friends. Larry loved snow skiing and skied all over the western United States and Europe, always enjoying being with his ski buddies. He especially loved heli-skiing in Canada.Larry and Diane traveled the world and have been on all seven continents. Larry never met a stranger and collected friends around the globe. Kind and generous with a terrific sense of humor, his enthusiasm was contagious. He mentored many people always giving of himself.Married for 55 years, Larry is survived by his wife Diane, Goddaughter Olivia Hodgin, and cousins Nancy and Doug Bloomer.Larry is gone but his smile and infectious laugh are eternal. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations and memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or a charity of your choosing.



