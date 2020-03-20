|
Larry F. Schwimmer passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, one month shy of his 90th birthday. Larry is survived by his wife Tobie (Weiss), son Howard (Linda Gross), Marla Schechter (Jeff), and Marilyn Ezrin (Tom). He also is blessed with 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild: Sara Schreiber (Nati), Rachel Beiser (Moshe), Maya Schechter, Noah Schechter, Arin Schwimmer, Adam Schwimmer, Ethan Schwimmer, Rebecca Ezrin, Jeremy Ezrin, Asher Ezrin and Ezra Schreiber. Born April 19, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Harry and Ruth Schwimmer, Larry relocated to Los Angeles at the age of 11 with his mother and younger brother Roger after his father passed away prematurely. In February of 1948 Larry graduated from L.A. High School and then graduated from L.A. Community College and then briefly attended L.A. City College. Larry demonstrated natural leadership and entrepreneurial skills at a young age. He became the international president of B'nai B'rith Young Adults and creatively found ways to make ends meet to support his family. His uncle Al Buxbaum saw his potential and connected him to the furniture business which resulted in a successful 50+ year career in sales and management at Maywood Furniture Manufacturing, Inc. In 1959, Larry met the love of his life Tobie (Weiss) and they married. They were blessed with three children and lived in West L.A. where Larry became involved in a multitude of community service and philanthropic activities - most notably Temple Beth Am where he held multiple leadership positions including President. Under his leadership, The Pressman Academy of Temple Beth Am was created. In addition, Larry was an active board member at Vista Del Mar and later in life became a mentor with SCORE as a way for him to share his knowledge and experience with small business owners. Always generous with his time and resources, Larry had a friendly, charismatic, infectious personality characterized by an endless supply of jokes at the ready. He had a way of making people feel comfortable, important and relevant – whether a friend, family member or community member in need. When his uncles passed away, Larry stepped in to care for his Aunt May, his Aunt Tilly and his Aunt Blanche. Larry had a large group of friends dating back to junior high school. Larry loved reading adventure novels, playing tennis and golf when he was able, and more than anything, being in the company of his friends and most prized possession – his family. Larry's tremendous impact on the community and his loving family will never be forgotten. A small family funeral took place on Monday, March 16th and a memorial service will be held at an appropriate time when larger gatherings are safe. Donations in Larry's memory can be sent to Temple Beth Am (1039 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90035) or The Elana Chapter of Hadassah Southern California (455 S. Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020