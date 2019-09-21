|
March 21, 1936 - September 13, 2019 Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Gershman, one of the most accomplished and innovative TV executives in the world, passed away on Friday, September 13 following a battle with cancer. Gershman was the founder and chairman of World International Network (WIN), the former president of MGM/UA TV Group, a Viacom VP, and a former station manager for WNBC-TV in New York. But most of all he was a great friend, a great mentor, father and husband. At WIN, the Emmy-winning executive introduced an innovative way to produce TV movies by pre-selling them to those who pre-subscribed to the productions. At MGM/UA, he pioneered a way to sell library theatrical movies in syndication, and also created an original structure to continue the production and syndication of Fame when the series was canceled by NBC after a few seasons. Larry was born in Brooklyn, New York, and went on to become a proud Penn State graduate with an undergrad and MBA degree. Further, he received his law degree from Fordham and was the first night student elected president of the Law School. During his time at Fordham he also began his prestigious TV career working for National Telefilm Associates. In 2015, Larry published his autobiography, A Kid From Brooklyn: Lessons Learned and in 2016, he was featured in VideoAge's International TV Distribution Hall of Fame. Always held in high regard throughout the industry, his wit, charm and humor were bolstered by a reputation for being truly honorable, highly adept, and operating with deep integrity. He is survived by his son, Gerry, daughter and son-in-law Leslie and Michael Wandmacher. In addition, for the last 12 years, Larry shared his life with a companion, Barbara Weinger, and her children and grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019