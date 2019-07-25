|
|
December 5, 1930 - July 19, 2019 Larry Lee Simmons, Greenville, SC, High School Class of 1950. USAF 1951-54 (Korea), Clemson University Class of 1959 (BSEE). Survived by his sister Mrs. Dallas W. Griffin. He was a California Registered Professional Engineer. Sr. Principal Engineer/Scientist at Boeing Co. Huntington, CA. Nominated for Boeing Co. Fellow. Retired 2003. Specialized in design of missile/rocket guidance, navigation and control systems. Projects included Apollo, Space Shuttle Enterprise, Boeing Delta II, III, and IV launch rockets. For further details go to www.westvillefunerals.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 25 to July 28, 2019