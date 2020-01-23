|
March 7, 1928 - January 18, 2020 Larry Lester passed away peacefully at home on January 18, 2020. He was born on March 7th, 1928 in Czechoslovakia. After surviving concentration camps during WWII, he came to the United States. Larry joined the Army and served during the Korean War. After serving, he moved to Los Angeles and married Irma Rechnitzer. They had a wonderful life of 66 years together. In 1954, he started Lester Carpet Co. and grew it into a successful business. Larry is survived by his wife Irma, children Kat, Neal and his wife Esther, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 23, 2020