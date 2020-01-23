Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Lester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Lester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Lester Obituary
March 7, 1928 - January 18, 2020 Larry Lester passed away peacefully at home on January 18, 2020. He was born on March 7th, 1928 in Czechoslovakia. After surviving concentration camps during WWII, he came to the United States. Larry joined the Army and served during the Korean War. After serving, he moved to Los Angeles and married Irma Rechnitzer. They had a wonderful life of 66 years together. In 1954, he started Lester Carpet Co. and grew it into a successful business. Larry is survived by his wife Irma, children Kat, Neal and his wife Esther, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -