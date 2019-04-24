Resources More Obituaries for Larry Nichols Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Larry M. Nichols

Obituary Condolences Flowers July 27, 1934 - April 14, 2019 Larry M. Nichols, 84, passed away on Sunday, April 14 in the loving company of his husband Rob, his family, and friends. He died peacefully at home. In his own words, he was 'born a tortilla toss across the Rio Grande' in El Paso, Texas along with this twin brother Leo to his loving mother Mary Lopez. Larry and Leo were very close and fiercely proud of their Native American Latino heritage. Larry was a graduate of Arizona State University and with his degree in Art, he moved to Los Angeles in the early 1960's. He had a successful thirty year career as a layout artist and art director for print media specializing in fashion shoots for major clients such as the LA Times, the Daily News, California Stylist, Aeronaves de Mexico, and many others. His signature flair for fashion was a hallmark of his professional career and his inimitable personal style. After retirement, he pursued his love of painting, especially plein air watercolors at Echo Park Lake. His sold out, one man show of his watercolors at Ojala Gallery in Echo Park was a huge success. Multi-talented, he also designed and fabricated several lines of one of a kind wearable art jewelry including his most recognized TechnoTribal and FunkyDiva styles, worn by many in the Hollywood community. He enjoyed his 10 years as a volunteer Symphonian docent at the Music Center, sharing his love of the performing arts with visitors from around the world. His circle of friends was wide and deep. His ability to draw friends together for memorable theme parties, intimate dinners, outings and gallery jaunts will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Together, he and husband Rob traveled the world. Inspired by one trip to Barcelona and Parque Guell, Larry designed the stunning mosaic benches that adorn the home garden they created together. Larry always called Rob his 'constant gardener'. The garden and the ceramic mosaic sculptural seating were featured in the LA Times Home and Garden section of June 2010. Larry and Rob's Echo Park hilltop, craftsman home was a gathering place for family, friends, artists, visitors, and vagabonds to come together for food, art, music, and love. His Sunday afternoon drawing salons in the garden with other artists were legendary. Larry loved the arts, music, dance, theater and adventures, but most of all, he simply loved people. And people loved him. Larry and Rob always enjoyed their daily walks around beautiful Echo Park lake. On one such walk as Larry walked by a little boy, skipping along with his mom, the boy looked at Larry and smiled. Larry said 'Hi there!' The little boy looked up at Larry and exclaimed, 'You look fun!!' Yes, he was fun.He is survived by his loving husband of 42 years, artist Robert Kibler of Los Angeles, his nieces Micheline (Brian) Daly of Salinas, CA and Christiane Nichols of Redwood City, CA, his great nephews twins Liam and Declan Daly of Salinas, CA, and his cousin Cecilia Magano of Tempe, AZ. Special thanks to Larry's long time caregivers Jervee Carlem and Ted Goulet for the devotion and tender care they so lovingly provided. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to . Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries