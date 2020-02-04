|
October 21, 1930 - January 28, 2020 The board and staff of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (AABGU) are deeply saddened by the passing of Larry Field, a generous benefactor and member of Ben-Gurion University's (BGU) board of governors. For nearly 40 years, Larry had been a steadfast supporter of AABGU and the University, always willing to fill an unmet need. He played a significant role in the establishment of the Field Family Foundation Medical Simulation Center and the nanotechnology institute at BGU, and made a meaningful impact on the lives of students and residents of Beer-Sheva. Larry will be sorely missed, but his legacy will be felt by the faculty and students who will be touched by his noble-spirited generosity far into the future. We extend our profound condolences to his daughters, Lisa and Robyn, his granddaughters, and his companion of 10 years, Rivka Seiden. Toni Young, AABGU President Doug Seserman, Chief Executive OfficerPhilip Gomperts, Regional Director
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 4, 2020