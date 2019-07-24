October 14, 1938 - July 15, 2019 Larry N. Olinger, Vice Chairman of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Tribal Council, died Monday, July 15, 2019 in Palm Springs at the age of 80. Mr. Olinger is survived by his wife Susan Olinger. Mr. Olinger was born on October 14, 1938 in Los Angeles, Calif. He spent part of his childhood in Palm Springs and later in Orange County, where he loved spending time at the beach and playing sports such as baseball, basketball, football and track. Throughout his life, he spent many years breeding and racing thoroughbred horses and had an ongoing love for them. He spent the early part of his career working in the defense industry. Mr. Olinger served on Tribal Council as the Vice Chairman of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians since September 2012. He was always proud of his Native American heritage. He became interested in tribal issues and tribal government in his early 20s. "I was drawn to the idea that, if you dedicate yourself, you can make a real positive difference," Olinger said during an interview for the Tribe's magazine, Me Yah Whae, where he described himself as honest, dedicated and open to growth. "But you continue to learn, as long as you stay open to growth, and lifelong learning is vital." He was first elected to Tribal Council as a Tribal Council Member in 1961. He subsequently served as Secretary/Treasurer in 1969, and as Chairman of the Tribal Council in 1970-71. Throughout his life, he served in every tribal council position. He also served on numerous tribal boards, and was the first Chairman of the Agua Caliente Development Authority when it was established in 1989. He was especially proud of the work he and other tribal leaders at the time dedicated to establishing gaming as a tribal business enterprise. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Agua Caliente Resort Ballroom in Rancho Mirage. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Native American Rights Fund (online at www.narf.org or mail to: Native American Rights Fund, 1506 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80302-6217). Condolences can be sent to the family c/o Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, 5401 Dinah Shore Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92264. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 24 to July 25, 2019