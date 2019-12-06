|
1931 - 2019 Larry Stein, a pioneer in the field of neuropsychopharmacology, passed away on May 30, 2019 in Newport Beach, Calif. At the time of his death, Larry was Professor Emeritus of Pharmacology in the UC Irvine School of Medicine. Born on November 10, 1931 in New York City, Larry grew up on Manhattan's Lower East Side in modest circumstances during the Great Depression. His younger sister, Dorothy, was born two years later. His father, Leo, was a furrier and drove a cab. His mother, Pearl, was a homemaker. A voracious reader from an early age, Larry attended Stuyvesant High School, a selective science and technology secondary school. Awarded a New York State Regents Scholarship, he earned a B.A. Phi Beta Kappa from New York University in 1952 and received his Ph.D. in experimental psychology from the University of Iowa in 1955. From 1955 to 1957 Larry completed his Army service as a postdoctoral fellow at the Walter Reed Institute of Research in Washington, D.C. as modern day neuroscience was being born. There Larry began to pursue his life's work, the use of pharmacological agents to elucidate the neurochemical mechanisms of reward. In 1959 Larry joined Wyeth Laboratories in Radnor, Pa., where he served as the head of the Department of Psychopharmacology, and held adjunct teaching appointments at the University of Pennsylvania and Bryn Mawr College. It was at Bryn Mawr that he met his future wife, Marsha, and they were married in 1971. After twenty years at Wyeth, Larry was presented with two offers in academia, one at Columbia University in New York and the other at UC Irvine as Professor and Chair of Pharmacology in the School of Medicine. With characteristic energy and optimism, he chose to move to the younger university to recruit a new faculty in 1979. Larry and Marsha raised their two sons, Richard and Charlie, in Newport Beach in the home they built together overlooking the Pacific. The day's events were discussed and life's problems solved sitting around the breakfast room table. A student and scholar of behavior, Larry's bibles were B. F. Skinner and Anthony Trollope. His wide-ranging interests encompassed the stock market, politics, and many fields beyond his own. Larry loved good food and a good argument in equal measure. His matzoh brei and buckwheat pancakes were family favorites. A creative problem solver and fixer, he had infinite patience and persistence when faced with a task. A faulty faucet, an interpersonal problem, or an article for a journal, all received his laser-like focus. He observed that life was a series of obstacles, and, if you were lucky, you learned something from the last one. Larry is survived by his wife, Marsha, and his two sons, Richard Stein of Redmond, Wash., and Charles Stein of Newport Beach, Calif. The following links provide additional information about Larry's scientific contributions:In memoriam written for the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) by Dr. George Koob: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41386-019-0509-2.Interview for the ACNP's Oral History program with Dr. Arvid Carlsson: https://acnp.org/videos/larry-stein-by-arvid-carlsson. A Celebration of Larry Stein by Dr. Thomas A. Ban for the International Network for the History of Neuropsychopharmacology: http://inhn.org/biographies/eulogies/in-celebration-of-larry-stein-1931-2019-by-thomas-a-ban.html.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019