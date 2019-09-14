|
(58) passed away on September 2, 2019 in Pomona. He is survived by his beloved wife, Naomi Wadahara; sons, Nick (Elisa Lam) and Justin Wadahara; grandchildren, Oliver and Lillian Wadahara; sisters, Georgette (Roy) Matsuda and Lynn Wadahara; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00AM at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 14, 2019