Centenary United Methodist Chr
300 S Central Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Centenary United Methodist Church
300 S. Central Ave.
Los Angeles, CA
Larry Takeo Wadahara Obituary
(58) passed away on September 2, 2019 in Pomona. He is survived by his beloved wife, Naomi Wadahara; sons, Nick (Elisa Lam) and Justin Wadahara; grandchildren, Oliver and Lillian Wadahara; sisters, Georgette (Roy) Matsuda and Lynn Wadahara; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00AM at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 14, 2019
