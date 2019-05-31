Laura Treiger, a widow, peacefully passed away at 101 years old on May 23, 2019. She was born February 27, 1918 to Seattle pioneers Solomon and Sarah (Rosenfeld) Krems. She was the only daughter and second oldest of 7 siblings. She graduated high school at 14 and business college at 16 and then worked helping to support her family as an executive secretary and office manager at age 19. At the age of 22, she married Henry D. Treiger in Seattle, WA, and was a devoted wife of nearly 57 years of marriage. In 1958, the family moved to Los Angeles, CA. Laura gave generously of her time to numerous charities in both Seattle, WA, and Los Angeles, CA. She also assisted others in the retirement facilities she lived in. She is survived by her second youngest brother Bernard (Muriel) Krems, three sons Irving (Sarah), Harold and Brain (Laurey), four grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Additionally, she leaves behind numerous Treiger and Krems relatives thoughout the U.S. and Israel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a contribution be made to a in loving memory of Laura. Private graveside services were held at Hillside Memorial Park Mortuary in Los Angeles, CA. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 31, 2019