|
|
November 4, 1987 - October 13, 2019 Lauren Stevens Carey, 31, died at home in Beverly Hills on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Stevens and Indy Carey, her sister, Meagan Carey, and several cousins. A graveside service was held at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills, California, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Lauren was born on November 4, 1987 in Los Angeles. She attended St. Paul the Apostle School, Marymount High School and Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Lauren had varied academic interests, starting college (at SMU) in film school, then transferring to LMU to study art, and graduating from LMU with a degree in communications in 2011. Lauren studied abroad in London and worked as a writer and English teacher in Barcelona before working in public relations in New York and then real estate sales in New York and Beverly Hills. Her other interests included photography, drawing, soccer, and comedy, but her greatest passion was traveling to different countries, experiencing foreign cultures, and meeting new people. She will be remembered for her hugs, her smile, her practical jokes, her impatience, her last-minute crises, her boundless energy, her breakneck speed, and her outrageous humor, but most of all for her generosity, her big heart, and her deep love for her friends and family. Lauren was intelligent, sometimes brilliant, rarely cautious, and never overlooked. She had a presence that will never be forgotten. She had many friends and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that any memorial donations be made to the Los Angeles Orphanage Guild (www.laorphanageguild.com), where Lauren was a frequent volunteer, or the Macdonald Carey East Valley Mental Health Center, 11631 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood (www.movinglivesforward.org/support-us/donate).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019