1945 - February 20, 2019 Laurence "Larry" Mills, 73, of Granada Hills, went home to heaven with his devoted wife and daughter by his side. Larry was born in Long Beach. In 1969, he graduated from CSU Long Beach with a bachelor's degree in accounting and immediately started as a CPA with Coopers & Lybrand. In 1978, he co-founded Freeman & Mills with Neill Freeman. He retired from Freeman & Mills in 2008 but remained as acting president until his death. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ginny; daughter Michelle (husband, Scott Pilch), and granddaughters Allie and Julia. He will be sorely missed for being a loving, patient and generous husband, father and grandfather. He was loved and will be missed by all who were fortunate to know him. Larry's Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on March 23rd at Shepherd Church 19700 Rinaldi Street, Porter Ranch. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019