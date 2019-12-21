|
|
April 27, 1956 - December 16, 2019 On April 27, 1956, Nancy and Richard Bollman welcomed Laurie into their family in Dixon, IL. Laurie graduated Dixon High School, The University of Illinois and earned her teaching credential in grad school at the University of Texas. At UT she met and married Paul Little. Laurie and Paul welcomed son Cameron in 1988 and daughter Courtney in 1991. In 1982, Laurie was hired by the Los Angeles Unified and began teaching at Bancroft Junior High. She opened the Highly Gifted Magnet at North Hollywood High while earning her M.A. at CalState LA. She was assistant principal at Lincoln High before returning to teaching at Eagle Rock High School. At ERHS, Laurie established the International Baccalaureate program. She co-founded Eagle Endeavors, a nonprofit supporting ERHS. Laurie loved literature and reading, Abraham Lincoln, Americana, Mr. Potato Head, her rescued Great Pyrenees dogs, and her adopted neighborhood in Pasadena (and her wonderful neighbors). She had a sharp sense of irony and a quick wit. She loved her kids and encouraged their musical, artistic, literary interests, and scouting and sports activities. She delighted as each graduated from college and followed their dreams and ambitions. Survivors include Cameron, Courtney and Paul; brothers Jeff (Karen) and Joe (Loren); and mother, Nancy Bollman. Laurie's adored dad, Dick, predeceased her. Laurie always felt she could work harder and achieve more, but a teacher can never know the impact they have. As one of her teacher colleagues and friends said, "Laurie was a mentor and a hero." Laurie Bollman-Little's legacy as a teacher, mentor, friend, wife, and especially mother cannot be measured. It is our future. She will be missed by so many. A memorial is being planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Eagle Endeavors, P.O. Box 412786, Los Angeles, CA 90041 and/or Great Pyrenees Association of Southern California Rescue, 18122 Rancho Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92407.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019