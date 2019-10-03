|
August 29, 1921 - September 6, 2019 Lawrence Bamford Hendrickson ("Larry") passed away peacefully at home in Huntington Beach, California surrounded by his loving family. Born in Quincy, Illinois, Larry's family moved to Altadena, CA in 1923. With his sister and brother, Larry's childhood was spent in the house his grandfather built, surrounded by orange groves near Pasadena's Arroyo Seco. He attended Pasadena City College then enlisted in the Navy's V-7 inactive program so he could complete his Bachelors degree at USC where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. In April 1944, Larry reported to his LST ship in New Orleans before joining an envoy of ships in New York leaving for England. Following training excercises on the Thames, his ship was loaded with British troops and artillery headed toward the Normandy Beaches for the landmark June 6th event. There were more crossings of the English Channel with Allied troops and equipment over the next year, plus navigating the Seine River in France for delivery of supplies needed for the Battle of the Bulge.In 1946, Larry married Janis Gammon, and started work as a real estate appraiser for L.A. County (a 32-year career). In 1951, he co-designed an ultra-modern home built against the Altadena foothills, completed just as his first daughter Lauri was born. In 1962, he married SueAnne Trott of Highland Park, CA who would remain by his side for the next 58 years. In 1966 they moved to San Marino where they raised their three children, Craig, Eric, and Amanda. Along with their membership at Pasadena's First Church Christ Scientist, Larry was an active member of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses for over 30 years. He was also at the genesis of San Marino's Tennis Foundation at Lacy Park, and was a member of both the San Marino City Club and Friends of the San Marino Library.In 1980, Larry retired as Chief Appraiser of L.A. County, allowing more family time, like a 2-month summer road trip around the U.S. in 1981. During the '80s and early '90s, he was a hands-on volunteer for FEMA assisting the Red Cross at numerous disaster sites.After his 70 years in Pasadena, Larry and SueAnne moved to Indian Wells in 1995 for desert fun and dazzling views from their Desert Horizons townhome - a weekend getaway for family visits from eight growing grandchildren. Larry's leisure was also filled with seeing the latest movies, USC football, tracking current news, and being with friends. In 2016, wanting to be nearer to family, they moved to Huntington Beach. In addition to SueAnne, Larry is survived by his brother Jerry Hendrickson; daughter Lauri Mendenhall (husband Mike); sons, Craig Hendrickson (wife Jen) and Eric Hendrickson (wife Nettie); daughter Amanda Anderson (husband Kekoa); and 8 granchildren, Hayley, Wade, and Lucy Hendrickson; Hania and Jelina Hendrickson; and Madeline, Meredith, and Ella Anderson.Please visit www.Legacy.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019