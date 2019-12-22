|
February 5, 1930 - November 12, 2019 Larry was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1930 to Alex Brucker and Rachel (Tucker) Brucker. At age 14, he along with his father, mother and two younger brothers, Arthur and Mickey, moved to Los Angeles. He graduated from Fairfax High School in 1948 where he was Lord Hi Commissioner (student body president) his senior year. In 1950 after attending UCLA for just two years, he was accepted to and earned his doctorate at UCSF School of Dentistry. He married Carol Jean (Jeanne) Silver in 1953 and then joined the U.S. Army as a dentist. They served in Heidelberg, Germany, where their first son Steven Alan was born in 1955. Upon returning home Larry joined his father-in-law's dental practice in Hollywood and had his second son Richard, on Larry's birthday in 1957. Larry soon established his own practice in Beverly Hills, CA, where he practiced until he retired at the age of 86. Larry was an artist at heart, with sculpting being his primary medium of expression. Larry loved skiing, hiking and was a fanatic about fly fishing which took him to remote lakes and rivers around the globe. Larry had many friends from all walks of life whom he loved and who loved him dearly. Larry was a gentle soul who was quick to laugh and kind to everyone he knew. He will truly be missed. He is survived by son Steven and his wife Colleen, their sons Shea and Cary; son Richard and his daughters, Lara Carlton, Reese and Greer Brucker; his brother Mickey Brucker and his wife Jo O'Malley; and his partner of 45 years Shirley White.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 22, 2019