June 10, 1932 - February 16, 2019 Lawrence (Larry) E. Marsh (86), founder of the first Arlington Million, co-founder of Hollywood Park Racetrack in Los Angeles, member of both the IHHA Illinois Harness Racing Hall of Fame and the Illinois Standardbred Racing Hall of Fame, and most eligible bachelor from coast to coast, passed away peacefully in his home in Safford, AZ, on Saturday, February 16th. Son of the late Ernest S. Marsh, President and Chairman of the Santa Fe Railway, and Agnes LaLonde Marsh, loving brother of Jack, Peggy (Lambert), Neva Jo (Schiltz), and Colleen (McCarthy), Larry is survived by his adoring 14 nieces and nephews, their many children, and their many more children's children. Larry's love for his family was only rivaled by his deep love for animals. He raised many award-winning horses and dogs throughout his lifetime and devoted extensive time to rescuing and rehoming animals due to natural disasters. Possessed with an entrepreneurial spirit, Larry began his working career as a cook at Evanston Hospital at age 13 before attending the University of Colorado, where he studied Marketing. After graduating, a stint in the United States Navy and a short while working as an engineer on the Santa Fe Railway, Larry embarked on a decorated and trailblazing career as a Hall-of-Fame horseman. He was lauded as "the man who really changed the face of" and "the finest thing ever to happen in the history of" Illinois racing (John Berry – Illinois Sulky News; Chicago Tribune, March 16, 1967). During his tenure in Thoroughbred and Harness Racing, he impacted nearly every aspect of the business. Working as a Lobbyist and Director of Racing and Racing Secretary for Arlington Park and Washington Park, Larry was also founder of Marsh Stud, a state-of-the-art breeding and training facility that was home to celebrated horses Poplar Byrd, Egyptian Dancer, Nevele Dancer, and more. His passion for the industry took him to California, where he co-founded the Hollywood Park Racetrack and served as the Director for the United States Trotting Association. After retiring from the world of racing, Larry's passion for innovation and sustainability led him to create Solarflame Inc., one of the first solar energy companies, and LeRoy Power Alcohol, Inc., an ethanol fuel production company. He spent much of his later years as a certified EMT and ACE certified personal trainer, using his experience as the 1994, 1995, 1998, and 1999 National Champion of the AWA Olympic Weightlifting Masters Track and Field (Seniors Swimming, Seniors Powerlifting) to inspire his peers and improve the health of seniors across the country. A man of endless curiosity, unsurmountable drive, and impressive vision, Larry will forever be remembered by those that love him for his passion, beautiful voice, laugh that could light any room, and for the love and generosity. Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Rd., Skokie, IL 60077. Interment: All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Illinois Equine Human Center, 47W635 Beith Road, Maple Park, IL 60151 or PAWS, PO Box 1037, Lynnwood, WA 98046. Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 27, 2019