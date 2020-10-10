August 9, 1963 - October 2, 2020 On October 2, Larry Welch, 57, died suddenly from a heart attack at his home in San Diego. Larry was born in New York City on August 9, 1963 but was a life-long Californian. He played baseball at Lakewood High School and UC Santa Barbara, graduating with a BA in history in 1986. Mr. Welch began his teaching career at Ventura High School, then moved on to Arroyo High School in Los Angeles, where he completed a master's degree in history at Cal State LA. When the family moved to San Diego, Mr. Welch settled in at Rincon Middle School in Escondido for the next twenty years teaching social studies. Recently, he moved to Conway Elementary School in Escondido teaching sixth grade. He was an extraordinarily gifted teacher, constantly inventing ways to capture his students' imaginations and to develop their study and life skills. His special interest was in mentoring student teachers. Besides baseball, especially the Padres, Larry loved golf (using only his putter), camping with his family, deep sea fishing, traveling, woodworking and the color orange, which matched his hair. Perhaps Larry's greatest gift was making and keeping lifelong friends. He lit up any room he entered with his upbeat attitude and belly laugh and was always up for a new adventure.Larry adored his family, wife of 27 years Dawn and daughters Erin Thompson (Robert) and Haley Welch. He was a proud grandfather to Tanzen and Alexandria Thompson.Larry is also survived by his parents, Mary Townsend and Peter Welch, and his stepfather Mike Townsend. He leaves siblings Katheryn Klein (Mike), Peter Welch (Brandy), Matthew Welch (Emmanuelle), Gillian Townsend, and Bethany Alessi (Randall) and nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncle and countless friends, all deeply saddened by his passing.His memorial service was held this morning at El Camino Memorial Park in San Diego. An on-line memorial is available at www.mem.com Donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, UCSB Baseball Program, or the Hammerhead Living Scholar Fund at UCSB.