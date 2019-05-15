Lawrence Arnold died peacefully on April 29, 2019 surrounded by his three devoted daughters: Jessica Mayerson, Stephanie Arnold and Alissa Block, and his seven adoring grandchildren, Jordan and Maddie Mayerson, Barrett, Baylor and Lily Rosenbaum, and Rachel and Marcus Block, who all commonly referred to him as "Zappy." Larry was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School and attended the University of Pennsylvania earning dual degrees in Accounting and Naval Sciences from the Wharton School in 1956. Larry was a CPA and practiced accounting in Pittsburgh from 1959-1978 with the firms of Arnold, Kenzleiter and Levine and J. K. Lasser & Co. As a former naval officer, Larry followed his heart and the call of the ocean moving to California in 1979. He lived in Los Angeles for 40 years. His love for the water drew him to the coast of Southern California where he spent his time swimming and cleaning the beaches. In 2008 Larry was certified as Los Angeles County's oldest sworn-in lifeguard at the age of 75. If you would like to help carry on Zappy's mission, the family requests donations to www.Healthebay.org. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 15 to May 16, 2019