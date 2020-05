November 24, 1931 - May 23, 2020 Larry Carter, my amazing husband, my best friend, my rock, my running partner, my riding buddy, my soul-mate. You were always there for me. We were the best team ever.I will miss looking at your sparkling blue eyes and warm smile. Be safe Larry. You will be in my heart forever. I adored you and will always love you.



