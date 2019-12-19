|
Lawrence Hyman, beloved husband of Sara for 64 years and devoted father of Brad, Kevin and Kip, died peacefully in his home December 16th, 2019. Born in Cincinnati Ohio, but a California resident since six-months-old, Larry was well known as an innovative camp founder of three day camps in the San Fernando Valley and later one residence camp. Having earned a master's in education, Larry began his career as a health and P.E. teacher. Larry taught in the same L.A. school system from which he graduated and where he met his cherished Sara. Larry, with Sara and partners Leonard and Ellie Mann (Larry's in-laws) grew their camp business from 50 campers during the first year to 1,500 children at its peak. The camps had iconic names - Camp Funtime, Camp Playtime, and Riverway Ranch. Larry also founded Camp Sport'n Fun which later became the Sierra Canyon school in Chatsworth. Prior to teaching, Larry served in the Air Force during the Korean War and competed as a champion gymnast. Larry was devoted to his family which also included his sister Betty, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Larry had a keen sense of humor, strong moral code, kind heart and delightful sense of fun and friendship. He will be greatly missed and remembered with love.Contributions can be made in his memory to a cause he cared deeply about, Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, http:/tiny.cc/lawrencehyman
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 19, 2019