December 5, 1927 - August 24, 2019 Lawrence J. Peters, MD, passed away at home in Bellflower, CA. After serving in the US Marines in WWII, he established his primary care practice in Anaheim. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Claudeva and son Michael. Surviving him are his children Jerry, Edwin, Thomas, Susan and Mary. For info on services, contact [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Cancer or s.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019