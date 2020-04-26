|
|
July 26, 1930 - April 23, 2020 Lawrence Warner, 89 died April 23, 2020 at his home in Sherman Oaks, California after a long struggle with dementia. Lawrence was born in Los Angeles on July 26, 1930. He grew up with his beloved parents Lila and Harry Warner and his brother Bud (Bernard). Lawrence attended Fairfax High School, then served in the United States Coast Guard as a paramedic before attending college and dental school at USC. As an avid USC Trojan fan, Lawrence never missed a USC football game or basketball game.After graduating from USC Dental School in 1958 he began his dental career and practiced in Encino and then in Tarzana where he was loved by his patients both young and old. Lawrence dedicated many years of service to organized dentistry at both state and local levels. He was a trustee of the California Dental Association and President of the San Fernando Valley Dental Association. Upon his retirement from his dental practice, Lawrence became the Assistant Dean of the USC Herman Ostrow Dental School where he was a mentor to many dental students who adored him. In November 2010, Lawrence was inducted to the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry Hall of Fame.Besides his career as a revered dentist he was an accomplished wood worker, clock maker furniture builder and pottery maker. He looked forward to his Tuesday hikes with his friends.Lawrence and Dona were married in 1999 and spent many happy years having extraordinary adventures including river rafting and traveling to Thailand, Turkey, Africa and Europe. One very fond memory was their 20 years of family trips to Cabo San LucasLawrence leaves behind his wife Dona, and his brother Bernard (Bud). He is also survived by his daughters Karen (Ron) Lepp, Lisa Barragan, Tracy (Michael) Swan, and his son, Scott (Robin) Warner. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Alex, Daniela, Carly, Adam, Dylan, Ashley, Hailey, Kyle, Jonathan, his great-grandson, Grayson and step-children Steven, Julie, Michael, and Jennifer (Bryce Moore). Their children Ruby, Cecilia, Benji, JJ and Cisco were very dear to him.Lawrence will be missed by all but forever remembered in our hearts.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 26, 2020