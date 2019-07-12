February 1, 1934 - June 26, 2019 Larry passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019 in Laguna Niguel. He was born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., on February 1, 1934. Larry graduated from Colorado School of Mines in 1956 with a degree in petroleum engineering. His career led him and his family to travel the world including Peru, Chile, Iran, Libya, Bahrain, Beirut, and London. He enjoyed spending his retirement years with family and friends while appreciating the beauty of the majestic Rocky Mountains and the serene California coast. Larry is lovingly survived by his wife of 62 years, Pat , and their daughters Laura (Russ), Dianne (Hugo), and sons Gary (Tricia), Brian (Paula), and eleven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Above all, Larry was a dedicated family man – loving husband, wise and caring father, and consummate grandfather. He was the ultimate gentleman and will be sorely missed by all. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to (donate.lovetotherescue.org) or to a . Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 12 to July 14, 2019