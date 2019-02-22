Resources More Obituaries for Lawrence Kuhner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lawrence Joseph Kuhner

Obituary Condolences Flowers January 13, 1945 - January 28, 2019 Lawrence Joseph (Larry) Kuhner, 74, passed away on January 28th, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. He was the husband of the late Donald Smith, the love of his life for nearly 35 years. Born in Chicago January 13th, 1945, Larry's parents thankfully moved to Van Nuys, California, when he was 4 years old. He attended St. Elisabeth Elementary School, Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, and Steamboat Springs University in Colorado, where his marketing degree paved the way for a career in retail management. In 1963, Larry's family moved to Menlo Park, so he always felt a kinship with the San Francisco Bay Area. During the '60s, Larry participated in many protests against the Vietnam War, and was always proud to mention that he was arrested with Joan Baez at the famous Oakland Induction Center protest in 1967. Larry met his partner and husband Don Smith in Boston in 1983. They spent over 30 happy years together until Don's passing November 20, 2016, leaving a son, Derek Smith. Larry and Don loved to travel, often with friends and sometimes with family. They rented exotic villas throughout the Caribbean and Europe, and even a castle in Portugal! In recent years they spent a lot of time in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where they developed many friendships. They also traveled within the Hawaiian Islands with Derek and his family and enjoyed spending the holidays with them in San Diego, CA. Larry also loved to cook, especially desserts, and enjoyed listening to classical music, especially opera. Larry worked in management for many large department chains, from Neiman Marcus in Boston to Liberty House in Waikiki. Larry moved to Sarasota after Don's death to be near his dear friends, Sally and Duncan Dickson and Sandi and Joe Wall. Larry will always be remembered for his rapier wit (inherited from his mother), joyous laugh (inherited from his father), vivacious personality, and his unconditional love for friends and family. We will all miss him. Larry is survived by his sister Barbara Bonds; his stepmother Shirley Kuhner; his stepson Derek Smith; and his nephews and nieces Kevin, Patrick, Christopher, Nadja, Peter, Francesca, Michael, John, Megan and Andrew. He was predeceased by the love of his life and husband Don Smith; his younger sister Kathy Craven (Kuhner); and his older brother David Kuhner. No funeral service will be held. Donations in Larry's memory may be made to: First Church Boston, 66 Marlborough St., Boston, MA 02116. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019