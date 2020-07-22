May 31, 1937 - April 8, 2020 It is with deeply saddened hearts, the family of Lawrence Joseph Watson announces his passing at the age of 82 years. Originating in Chicago, Illinois, Larry met his wife Gemma at Chicago Teachers College and they were married on April 22nd, 1961. They had four children, Gina M. (Watson) Hobin, Steven J. Watson, Lisa M. Watson-Williams, Michael J. Watson. The spouses, Scott Williams and Katrina (Locke) Watson and their eight grandchildren; Bill, Stephanie, Randy, Samantha, Summerlyn, James, Franklin, and Douglas will all miss him. He is survived by his brothers; Bill, Jim, and Bernie and many nieces and nephews. Preceded by his parents James and Adele and his brothers Tom and Paul, and his sister Sally. In high school, he was a member of the Civil Air Patrol where he met his best friend, Steven Kimmell. He was selected as a CAP exchange cadet and went to Paris, France in 1958. After high school, he received his bachelor's degree and taught in the Chicago Public School District in the inner city. He also taught classes at DePaul University and received his doctorate in biogeography from the University of Oklahoma. He taught Environmental Science at Grand Valley State College in Grand Rapid, Michigan before moving his family to Santa Barbara, California. In his job at HDR, he worked with the Air Force on a project at Vandenburg, AFB. He then became Vice President of Engineering Services at Tetra Tech, Inc. where he brought a military contract and ran the San Bernardino office. He became the Environmental Chief at March Air Force Reserve Base in 1990. He was in charge of the clean-up at MAFB with approximately 50 employees in his department until his retirement in 2003. In 1990 while he was the President of the Society of Military Engineers at the Inland Empire Post, he received the Civilian of the Year Award. In 1992, he received the USAF Environment Restoration Award in Washington D.C. In his retirement, he was a docent at Citrus State Park where he hosted bird walks. He was a member of the San Bernardino Audubon and also attended meetings for the Astronomical Society in Riverside. He enjoyed taking his grandkids to the whale watching point in Palos Verdes, visits to Descanso Gardens, and the Living Desert Park while also taking them sailing on his 16 ft. Montgomery sailboat. He touched everyone with his laughter, knowledge, and sense of adventure. His family will forever remember him as a devoted Father, Husband, Grandfather, and Uncle. To others, he was a true friend and confidant, offering his care, time and expertise. A private memorial service will be planned at a later date.



